Working-class Americans Back Trump Travel Ban, Poll Finds

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Working-class Americans are the most supportive of President Donald Trump’s travel ban; which would temporarily halt refugee resettlement and immigration from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

In a poll by Rasmussen, 51 percent of Americans with an income below $30,000 a year supported Trump’s travel ban, while another 54 percent of Americans making between $30,000 and $50,000 supported the halt.

Americans without college degrees support the travel ban far more than those with them. More than 60 percent of high school graduates support the travel ban, along with 53 percent of Americans who went to college, but did not finish.

Meanwhile, Trump’s plan is most opposed by the American upper-middle class. For Americans making $50,000 to $100,000 a year, the travel ban is opposed by 42 percent. When the income bracket gets higher, those making $100,000 to $200,000 a year, the travel ban is even more disliked, with 47 percent in opposition. Overall, the travel ban is favored by 50 percent of Americans.

The majority of Americans also do not see the travel ban as being anti-Muslim, despite constant media attacks and federal judge allegations that Trump’s plan targets followers of Islam simply because the regions included in the ban are Muslim-majority countries.

A majority of 52 percent of Americans said the travel ban was about keeping terrorists out of the U.S., while only a small minority of 39 percent said the ban was about “blocking” Muslims from entering the country.

Americans tend to believe that the U.S. Supreme Court “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to uphold Trump’s travel ban, after it was shot down by multiple left-wing judges.

More than 20 percent of Americans said the travel ban is “very likely” to be upheld by SCOTUS, while another nearly 30 percent of Americans say it is “somewhat likely” to be ruled constitutional.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.