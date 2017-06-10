Illegal Alien Charged in Drunk Driving Crash that Injured Family of Four

An unlicensed illegal alien has been charged with drunk driving after allegedly crashing into the back of a family of four in Auburn, Massachusetts. The mother in the car may have a broken neck.

Forty-three-year-old Jose Acevedo was arrested late Thursday afternoon after he smashed into the back of the 2015 Subaru Outback and showed signs of intoxication, Fox 25 Boston reported. The collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m.

There were two adults and two children in the car. The children were three-years-old and seven-years-old.

Officers transported Acevedo to the Auburn Police Department station and determined that he had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit – .26, the local Fox station reported.

The Fox affiliate reported that the El Salvadorian national admitted to illegally entering the United States from El Salvador via Mexico. He also said he does not have a driver’s license. His immigration status is being investigated.

The foreign national is set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday. The charges – operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle negligently, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Just hours before the horrific crash, police in Worcester County arrested Acevedo on charges of driving without a license, Fox 25 Boston reported.

Breitbart has reported about the many “Angel Moms,” parents, and relatives who have lost loved ones to illegal immigrants who were driving drunk.

Mary Ann Mendoza lost her police officer son, 32-year-old Mesa Police Sergeant Brandon Mendoza, to an illegal alien who was driving under the influence. He was driving down the wrong way on a highway in Mesa, Arizona was high on meth and was three times the legal limit.

Sarah Root was killed by an illegally alien driving drunk when she was just 21-years-old. After the illegal alien was charged with manslaughter, he made bond and then fled from the United States. Sarah was killed just one day after she had graduated college with a 4.0 GPA. The illegal alien rear-ended her vehicle when he was driving over 70 mph. Her spine was severed and her skull was broken in two places.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Denice was riding a motorcycle in Milford, Massachusetts when an illegal alien ran over him while driving under the influence. During a rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump last August, Matthew’s mother, Maureen Maloney told those gathered for the event, “Our son Matthew Denice was 23 years old when he was dragged a quarter of a mile to his death by an illegal alien while horrified witnesses were banging on the truck trying to stop him.”

