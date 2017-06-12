Border Patrol Agents Arrest Attempted Cop-Killer, Child Molester after Illegal Crossing

Border Patrol agents working in the Tucson Sector arrested two previously-deported Honduran nationals with felony convictions. One of the men had previously been convicted of attempting to kill a police officer while the second had a conviction for sexual activity with a child.

The agents assigned to the Ajo Station observed a man illegally crossing the border near the Lukeville Port of Entry early on Thursday. After he made his way into Arizona, agents apprehended him and took him to the Ajo Station for processing, information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials by Breitbart Texas revealed.

A records check revealed the 46-year-old Honduran national, Antonio Torres-Colindres, has a previous conviction out of the State of Florida for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, officials stated. Agents processed the criminal alien and turned him over to Department of Justice officials for prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon.

About 24 hours later, agents working in the same area near Lukeville observed 23-year-old Wilmer Orlando Redondo-Ulloa illegally entering the U.S. Agents arrested the man and took him to the Ajo Station for processing.

The agents conducted a records check that revealed the Honduran man and multiple prior immigration violations and a felony conviction for sexual activity with a child under the age of 11, CBP officials stated.

Redondo-Ulloa will also face felony charges of illegal re-entry after being deported as a sex offender.

In April, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised Border Patrol agents and CBP officers a “new era” where repeat illegal border crossers would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, Breitbart Texas reported.

Sessions promised felony prosecutions for any defendant with two or more prior misdemeanor improper entry convictions, or one or more convictions with aggravating circumstances including prior felony criminal convictions; gang membership or affiliation; multiple prior voluntary returns; and prior removal, deportation, or exclusion.

