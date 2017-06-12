Texan Granted Clemency by Obama Sent Back to Prison

HOUSTON, Texas — A 49-year-old Texan granted clemency by then-President Barack Obama finds herself back in prison. The woman is reported to have repeatedly violated the terms of her release from a previous life sentence.

In 2006, Carol Denise Richardson received a life sentence for a federal conviction of conspiracy to possess 50 grams or more of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and two counts of actual possession of the drug with intent to distribute. She now finds herself back in prison after Pasadena, Texas, police officers arrested her for theft of $60-worth of laundry detergent which she allegedly planned to use to buy drugs, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The Bureau of Prisons released the Texas City woman on July 28, 2016 after President Obama granted her clemency. The now-former president granted clemency to hundreds of prisoners during his term of office – more than all of the past nine presidents combined, Breitbart News reported. Most of those had federal drug charges, including distribution.

“This defendant was literally given a second chance to become a productive member of society and has wasted it,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ted Imperato said in a written statement. “She has clearly shown a willful disregard for the law and must face the consequences for her crimes and actions.”

In addition to the charge of theft, federal prosecutors said she violated other terms of her release including not showing up for scheduled supervisory meetings, failing to notify officials of her change of address, and failing to notify officials of losing her job.

Richardson managed to stay drug-free for a few months, her attorney Mark Anthony Diaz told the local newspaper. He said that once she relapsed on the drug which got her in trouble in the first place, she abandoned her family’s support and broke off contact.

Diaz said she did not receive drug addiction treatment while in prison. Federal Judge Keith P. Ellison confirmed that the Bureau of Prisons does not offer drug rehabilitation treatment for prisoners serving a life sentence.

Richardson has been ordered back to prison for 14 months. Judge Ellison said he will make drug rehabilitation treatment part of her release conditions.

