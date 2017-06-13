Texas Woman Accused of Shooting, Slitting Vet Boyfriend’s Throat for Being a ‘Jerk’

A Texas woman is accused of shooting her U.S. military veteran boyfriend and then slitting his throat to confirm he was dead after allegedly making her leave a bar.

Laura Flores Messick, 30 of San Antonio, was arrested by local police after allegedly shooting her boyfriend Chason Montezdeoca, 40, in their home. Montezdeoca served in Iraq, according to KSAT.

After being arrested for Montezdeoca’s alleged murder, Messick told police that the night of the veteran’s killing, he had made her leave a local bar. When they got back to their residence, she allegedly shot Montezdeoca, telling police she was thinking “What an a**hole … what a jerk” the man was for making her leave the bar.

Police said Messick grabbed a knife and slit Montezdeoca’s throat to make sure he was dead and then fled the home, leaving the veteran’s body to be found later that night.

Messick is being held on a $75,000 bond on charges of first degree murder.

Montezdeoca served in 2011 in Iraq, leaving the U.S. Army in 2013. Among the five awards Montezdeoca won when he left the military were the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Montezdeoca was a father of two and friends say he was planning to open a restaurant.

