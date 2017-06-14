Criminal Alien Arrested 9 Days After Deportation

A convicted criminal illegal alien was arrested in Texas after being deported from the U.S. back to Mexico nine days before.

Misael Tijerina-Tamez, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien, was caught on June 8 near the U.S.-Mexico Border despite his deportation to Mexico on May 30, according to Valley Central News.

Tijerina-Tamez has a lengthy criminal arrest and conviction record in the U.S., with his most conviction in March where he was sentenced to 34 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

The illegal alien’s record dates back to 1997, when he was first arrested for evading arrest. Years later, in 2004, Tijerina-Tamez pleaded guilty to drunk driving, receiving 30 days in prison.

Four years later, Tijerina-Tamez was arrested and pleaded guilty to being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Then in 2009, Tijerina-Tamez was arrested for allegedly drunk driving again, though the case was dismissed as the illegal alien was put in federal custody.

Tijerina-Tamez is being charged with illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported and is being held without bond by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

