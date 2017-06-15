Obama Voters Switched to Trump over Immigration, Says Poll

White former President Obama voters switched for Donald Trump for his views on immigration and terrorism, a new survey argues.

In a new survey by the Voter Study Group, an analysis of Americans who voted for Trump in the 2016 Election reveals how his opposition to amnesty for illegal immigrants helped put together a base of white working-class voters, many of which previously voted for Obama.

“Those who opposed a path for citizenship for undocumented immigrants and believed that undocumented immigrants detract from American society were more likely to switch their support from President Obama to Trump,” a brief of the survey stated.

The survey found that some white Obama voters mostly aligned with Trump on issues like immigration and attitudes towards Islam. In 2012, 37 percent of Obama whites held generally negative views about Muslims and 33 percent said illegal immigrants were a drain on American taxpayers.

In 2016, 81 percent of Trump’s primary base of voters said terrorism was “very important,” while 72 percent said immigration was “very important.”

