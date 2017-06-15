Zuckerberg’s Open Borders Group Celebrates DREAMer Program’s 5th Anniversary

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization is celebrating the fifth anniversary of an amnesty program for young illegal aliens.

FWD.us, the open borders group co-founded by Zuckerberg, praised the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as it turns five-years-old. DACA is a quasi-amnesty program that allows illegal aliens who were brought to the U.S. as minors to remain.

“The DACA program has enabled nearly 800,000 hardworking young Dreamers to come out of the shadows and live free from the fear of deportation, allowing them to contribute more fully to our communities and the American economy,” FWD.us President Todd Schulte said in the statement.

“With the work authorization DACA provides, nearly 90% of all recipients have earned a job, allowing more than one in ten to have purchased their first home and more than half of them to purchase a vehicle,” Schulte continued. “Not only has this program allowed these young people to support their families, it has also allowed them to contribute to their local economy.”

In his celebratory statement, Schulte said the Trump Administration and Congress should make DACA permanent, guaranteeing amnesty for millions of eligible illegal immigrants.

“We should build on the important progress made over the last five years and permanently ensure that Dreamers and their families are able to continue to contribute to our communities and our country,” Schulte.

The DACA program was blasted by Trump on the campaign trail, where he said it was one of many Obama-era executive orders that he would eliminate.

As Breitbart News reported, nearly 125,000 aliens either had their DACA amnesty status renewed or received DACA for the first time in Trump’s first three months as president.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.