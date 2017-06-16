Indian Lawmakers Demand Trump Reverse H-1B Crackdown

Ahead of a meeting between with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lawmakers are demanding President Donald Trump drop his executive order calling for a legal review of the H-1B visa.

In April, Trump’s signed an executive order targeting abuse by U.S. companies, Breitbart Texas reported, calling for the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Labor Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to conduct a “full legal analysis” of all the problems negatively impacting American workers in the H-1B visa system.

As Trump and Modi are expected to meet in Washington, D.C., India’s top lawmakers want the H-1B legal review dropped entirely.

India Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma requested Modi tell Trump to “reverse” his H-1B crackdown.

“He should demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from US President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision which discriminates against Indian professionals… He cannot return empty-handed,” Sharma said.

“We do not want mere statements and photographs,” Sharma said. “We want answers and also how the Prime Minister responds and registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about the Republic of India recently when US decided to walk out of the Paris (climate) pact. We will wait for the Prime Minister’s response or reaction.”

India’s outsourcing and H-1B visa industry, which relies on U.S. companies firing Americans and replacing them with foreign workers, have been rattled by the mere prospect of changes to the unfettered globalization business model.

As Breitbart Texas reported, in 2017 SEC filings, the India-based outsourcing firm Infosys, which is responsible for the displacement of thousands of American workers, seemed worried about their future.

“An increase in anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries in which we operate, including the United States and the United Kingdom, may lead to the enactment of restrictive legislations that could limit companies in those countries from outsourcing work to us, or could inhibit our ability to staff client projects in a timely manner thereby impacting our revenue and profitability,” Infosys executives wrote in the SEC filing.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and allowed to stay for up to six years. That number has ballooned to potentially hundreds of thousands each year, as universities and non-profits are exempt from the cap. With more entering the U.S. through the visa, Americans are often replaced and forced to train their foreign replacements.

