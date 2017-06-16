Previously Deported Sex Offender Caught at Texas Border

A previously deported sex offender illegal alien was caught in the U.S. again after crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Luis Alberto Perez-Portillo, a 23-year-old Salvadoran, was arrested in the Rio Grande Valley region by Texas police. Perez-Portillo was deported less than a month ago on May 19.

In April, Perez-Portillo was charged and convicted on two counts of indecent behavior with a minor in the state of North Carolina. Soon after, he was deported.

On June 9, Perez-Portillo told police he illegally re-entered the U.S. near Hidalgo County, Texas. The criminal illegal alien is being held without bond on charges for re-entering the country.

