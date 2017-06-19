Soros Legal Alum Helps Get Illegal Alien MS-13 Member Released

An illegal alien MS-13 gang member was released by a federal judge after two immigration attorneys lobbied for his release.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon ordered the 17-year-old, self-admitted illegal alien MS-13 gang member be released from federal custody, despite his criminal and gang-affiliated history.

The illegal alien previously admitted to selling drugs in Honduras and witnessing multiple murders committed by fellow MS-13 members. Now, he will be allowed to live freely in the U.S.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the illegal alien spoke about how being a member of the violent MS-13 gang felt like a family:

“It was like the family I couldn’t find at home,” he said. “I thought nobody loved me. But when I found them, I said, ‘This is my family. They love me.’ ” Older gang members gave him money, alcohol, marijuana and cocaine. But soon they demanded he sell drugs, too, including heroin and “piedra,” or crack. “I began to see things, like them torturing people,” the teen said. “For rent. Because they belonged to another gang. Because they had screwed up somehow.”

The illegal alien gang member arrived in the U.S. as an ‘unaccompanied minor child,’ who are turned over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

As Breitbart Texas reported, the federal government has continued placing unaccompanied minor children in MS-13 gang hot-spots across the U.S.

One of the two attorneys who helped fight for the MS-13 gang member’s release, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg and Rebecca Wolozin with the Legal Aid Justice Center, has ties to left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Wolozin previously worked for Soros’ Open Society Foundation as a ‘Legal Research Intern,’ according to her online resume.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.