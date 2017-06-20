Americans Laid Off by H-1B, Outsourcing to Rally at White House

Americans who saw their jobs taken by foreign guest workers on the H-1B visa and outsourcing schemes will rally outside the White House before President Trump’s meeting with India’s Prime Minister.

Attorney Sara Blackwell, who represents Americans laid off due to the H-1B visa and outsourcing, has organized the “You’re Fired” rally, named after the recent 60 Minutes special that exposed how American companies hire cheaper foreign workers.

“You got our vote, now we want a voice,” the flyer for the rally reads, as it addresses Trump.

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and allowed to stay for up to six years. That number has ballooned to potentially hundreds of thousands each year, as universities and non-profits are exempt from the cap. With more entering the U.S. through the visa, Americans are often replaced and forced to train their foreign replacements.

Outsourcing and offshoring of American has similarly been a detriment to U.S. workers. Blackwell previously told Breitbart Texas that “The offshoring is worse than the visa program.”

“I sat in on a Goldman Sachs conversation where they said they would offshore if H-1B was reformed,” Blackwell said at the time. “The business model is to use H-1B and then offshore those jobs in the long-run.”

The pro-American worker rally will come days after Trump met with tech CEOs, often accused of mass lay-offs.

At the recent meeting, the White House signaled that Trump would be willing to work with the tech industry on such immigration issues, despite blasting their demands for unregulated immigration and more H-1B visas on the campaign trail. The policies pushed by the tech industry are often criticized by immigration hawks for depressing the wages of American workers.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the tech industry has increased their lobbying for more H-1B foreign workers since Trump took office, claiming that they have a shortage of Americans with the skills they need.

The rally is also purposefully being held days before Trump is set to meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because Indian nationals are the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa, lawmakers in the foreign country have been lobbying Modi to demand Trump drop his ongoing inter-agency legal review of the H-1B system and its impact on Americans.

India has profited so much from the U.S.’s immigration policies, including the H-1B visa, that a new study revealed that the foreign nation has enjoyed an economic tech boom as American jobs are taken by Indian nationals and outsourcing fully to India, as Breitbart Texas reported.

The “You’re Fired” rally will take place in front of the White House on June 26 at 11 a.m.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.