Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Muslim Teen

A young illegal alien is accused of brutally murdering a Muslim teenager in Fairfax County, Virginia near a mosque.

Darwin Martinez Torres, a 22 of El Salvador, is responsible for the beating death of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, according to police, NBC Washington reported.

Hassanen and a group of fellow Muslim teenagers were eating at a nearby McDonald’s when they left and started walking back to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center when Torres, according to police, started following the teenagers.

Soon after the teens noticed Torres, the illegal alien allegedly jumped a curb with his car and got out of his vehicle and started chasing the teens while wielding a baseball bat. Torres was able to grab Hassanen and began beating her to death with the bat, police said.

The illegal alien allegedly took her body to a nearby pond and dumped her there for the authorities to later find.

Torres now has a detainer on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which demands he be turned over to federal immigration officials should he be released from local custody at any point.

The illegal alien did not have any previous run-ins with ICE before he allegedly murdered Hassanen.

Despite mainstream media reports that Hassanen was killed at the hands of an anti-Muslim attacker, police said Torres’ actions were due to “road rage.”

“This tragic case appears to be the result of a road rage incident involving the suspect, who was driving and who is now charged with murder, and a group of teenagers who was walking and riding bikes in and along a roadway,” Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

“Our investigation at this point in no way indicates the victim was targeted because of her race or religion,” the statement said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.