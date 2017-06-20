SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Six-time Deportee Arrested in Texas

HCSO

by John Binder20 Jun 2017Hidalgo County, TX0

An illegal immigrant deported six times prior from the United States is facing deportation again after crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Agustin Jorge Figueroa-Garcia, a 29 of Mexico, was caught by federal immigration agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Texas, according to News4 San Antonio.

Figueroa-Garcia was deported for the sixth time by ICE in December 2014 via El Paso, Texas.

Now, federal agents are looking to deport Figueroa-Garcia for the seventh time, charging him with re-entering the U.S. illegally.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

