Six-time Deportee Arrested in Texas

An illegal immigrant deported six times prior from the United States is facing deportation again after crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Agustin Jorge Figueroa-Garcia, a 29 of Mexico, was caught by federal immigration agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Texas, according to News4 San Antonio.

Figueroa-Garcia was deported for the sixth time by ICE in December 2014 via El Paso, Texas.

Now, federal agents are looking to deport Figueroa-Garcia for the seventh time, charging him with re-entering the U.S. illegally.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.