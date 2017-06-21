Border Patrol Agents Capture Previously Deported Murderer

U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector arrested a Mexican national with a criminal record of murder and multiple deportations. Agents found the man shortly after he re-entered the U.S.

Agents working east of Del Rio found a man walking along the railroad tracks near Highway 90 on June 15. The agents questioned the man and determined him to be illegally present in the United States, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Agents arrested the man and took him to the Border Patrol station for processing and background screening. A background check revealed the man served a 12-year prison sentence in Texas for a murder conviction in Houston. His record also includes multiple arrests in Texas for driving under the influence.

His immigration record includes multiple deportations, including several after his murder conviction. Prosecutors, under prior administrations, failed to file felony illegal re-entry charges against the violent criminal alien.

Agents processed Rodriguez Peralta and turned him over to federal prosecutors who are expected to file a new charge under 8 USC § 1326 for illegal reentry after deportation. That felony charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted. His order of removal will also be reinstated, officials said.

“Our agents are committed to making communities safer by steadfastly guarding the borders and interdicting those who would threaten our way of life,” Del Rio Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “I am very proud of the hard working men and women who played a role in the capture of this criminal alien.”

