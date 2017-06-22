Brutal Attack at Target Store Brings Lawsuit

Target is facing a lawsuit after a store security worker allegedly advised a store customer against calling police. The man was eventually beaten by a person he reported as being suspicious in the parking lot.

Derek Whitener says he observed a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Target store located at Cityplace in north Dallas. He said he alerted security personnel and wanted to call police.

WFAA ABC8 in Dallas reported from the lawsuit’s documents:

“Do not let him call the police. Don’t call the police” when Whitener alerted them of the suspects. Whitener was told Target had a police officer present who would “take care of it,” the lawsuit reads.

Whitener went into the store without calling police. As he prepared to leave, security staff assured him it was safe to leave.

The beating that ensued left Whitener hospitalized for days. The lawsuit states he still has a long road to recovery and suffers from “stroke-like” symptoms. He is seeking $1 million in damages.

Attorneys for the victim told WFAA the Target store has received 223 calls for criminal activity at the store over the past few years, including 94 for “violent disturbances.”

Target stores have come under fire and their stock price has taken a dramatic decrease in value following a decision to allow transgendered men, or people who “identify as a woman” to use women’s bathrooms and dressing areas.

Recently a woman shopping at a Target Store in The Woodlands, Texas, complained that no one would help her when she discovered a man in her dressing area video recording her changing clothes, Breitbart Texas reported.

