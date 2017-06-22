Nurse Blamed for Killing 60 Kids Faces New Charges

A former Texas nurse suspected in the deaths of up to 60 children is facing new murder charges. She is currently in prison on a conviction related to the death of a toddler in 1982.

Genene Jones, 66, is in a Texas prison serving concurrent 99-year and 60-year prison sentences for the murder of a toddler in 1982 and the sickening of a 4-week-old baby. The baby survived the assault. A Texas law in place at the time of her sentencing would allow her to be released from prison in March, the Associated Press reported.

advertisement

The nurse worked for a San Antonio hospital and at other facilities around the state. As many as 60 children died from unexplained seizures and other complications while she was working.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood previously told reporters he believed she killed some or all of these children. The children died during or shortly after shifts she worked, he said.

New evidence in one of the deaths led to an indictment of Jones by a Bexar County grand jury in May. The new murder charge is connected to the September 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.

She is also facing another charge in connection to the death of an 11-month-old baby boy. The boy died from a fatal overdose of an anti-seizure medication, Dilantin.

During the previous murder trial, prosecutors stated Jones would lethally inject children at a clinic in Kerrville to demonstrate the need for a pediatric intensive care unit for a nearby hospital. Others testified she may have been motivated by a need to be recognized as a miracle worker, coming in at the last second to save a child’s life.

Other cases of children potentially murdered by Jones are now being investigated for additional evidence. LaHood said he is continuing to investigate and hopes to bring additional indictments to keep the woman behind bars.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.