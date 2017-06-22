ICE Places Killer Drunk Driver on ‘Most Wanted’ List

An illegal alien accused of killing an American woman while drunk driving was added to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency’s Most Wanted list.

Esteban Juarez-Tomas, 33 from Guatemala, is wanted by ICE after allegedly drunk driving and killing LaDonna “Jeannie” Brady from Mahomet, Illinois, on New Year’s Day, according to ICE officials.

Juarez-Tomas was previously deported in January 2003 after being arrested by federal immigration officials. The illegal alien was re-arrested on the Fourth of July in 2010 and charged with aggravated battery. He was subsequently deported to Guatemala in September 2010.

On October 31, 2011, Juarez-Tomas was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico Border. He was then deported. Two months later, Juarez-Tomas crossed into the U.S. illegally again and was arrested in Rio Grande City, Texas, by Border Patrol. He was deported once again.

The illegal alien is known by other aliases, such as Salvador Diaz-Gomez, Victor Ochoa, and Edgar Gomez-Estrada, according to ICE officials. Juarez-Tomas is 5’5” at 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

ICE officials said Juarez-Tomas’s last known residence was in Champaign, Illinois, and they say he may have already fled back to Guatemala.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.