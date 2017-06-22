Judge Allows Texas Man to Legally Change His Last Name to ‘Trump’

A judge granted one Texas man’s request to legally change his last name to “Trump” in an homage to the president.

Ernesto Trump, 34, who was formerly known as Ernesto Baeza Acosta, changed his name legally in court Monday for professional reasons, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

“I want to use my new name because it is more suitable for professional purposes,” Ernesto wrote in the petition to the court.

Ernesto, who is a fan of the president, said he had thought about making the change ever since President Trump began his bid for the White House.

Ernesto, a resident of Odessa and a YouTube star, calls himself, “the president’s son” and “the undeportable one” on his Facebook page.

His YouTube channel, which mostly contains videos of Ernesto undertaking challenges that are likely to go viral, has over 7,000 subscribers.

Ernesto said his parents came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico over 40 years ago but have obtained green cards since then. His mother, who did not support the president, was not a fan of Ernesto’s name change.

The “Texas Trump” said he had supported President Trump from the beginning but did not vote for the president in 2016 because he was not registered to vote, the New York Post reported.

In his latest video, Ernesto had a message for President Trump, calling for some “father-son time.”

“I don’t want no money or nothing from you,” he said. “I just want to spend some father-son time with you.”

“Maybe we would go to Wrigley Field, eat a hot dog, drink a pint of beer. You know, go to the movies. Maybe I can go see my step brothers and sister and stepmom, and you know, eat dinner at the White House,” Ernesto added.