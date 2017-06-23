Soros Lawyers Fail to Prevent Deportation of Alleged Illegal Immigrant Gang Member

An illegal immigrant teenager is set to be deported this week after being accused of having ties to foreign gangs in Ecuador, despite attempts by George Soros-funded lawyers to prevent the matter.

Diego Ismael Puma Macancela, 19, crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border in 2014. Macancela and his mother, Rosa Ines Macancela-Vazquez, were detained by U.S. Border Patrol originally.

advertisement

The Macancela’s were released due to the Obama-era ‘Catch and Release’ program which allows illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S. as they await immigration hearings. The teen’s request for asylum in the U.S. was ultimately turned down in November 2016 after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials accused Macancela of being involved with gang activity in his native Ecuador.

Carola Bracco, a spokesperson for Neighbor’s Link, one of the organizations fighting Macancela’s deportation, denied the gang affiliation to USA Today, saying at the time “his stay of removal, and the basis for this denial is that they are accusing Diego of participating in a gang that he was actually fleeing from.”

Despite Macancela and his mother knowing the immigration terms back in 2014 when they illegally entered the U.S., the pair’s story was exploited by the open borders lobby as an example unfair deportation.

The New York Immigration Coalition, which tried to fight Macancela’s deportation, is funded by the left-wing billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

A week before Macancela is set to be deported, open borders attorneys with the New York Immigration Coalition filed a petition asking the illegal immigrant teen be allowed to stay in the U.S. for a year. The request was ultimately denied.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Soros-funded organizations stepped into a number of recent illegal immigrant cases, attempting to hold-up deportations.

In the most recent case, a legal alum of Soros’ Open Society Foundation successfully evaded deportation for an illegal alien MS-13 gang member. The illegal alien will now be allowed to remain in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.