Outsourcing Exec Shifts Gears after Panicking Over Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

The top executive of one of the biggest outsourcing firms has now shifted gears about President Trump’s “America First” agenda.

In an interview this week, Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka said nothing but nice things about Trump’s administration, despite SEC filings from earlier this month showing the outsourcing firm has been panicked over curbs in the H-1B visa and immigration.

Infosys, like other outsourcing firms such as Tata Consulting Services and Capgemini, contracts with major tech corporations to offshore American jobs to foreign nationals, specifically from India. Through this outsourcing business model, hundreds of thousands of H-1B foreign guest workers replace American workers and eventually the job is fully moved overseas. Nearly 95 percent of Infosys’ workforce in the U.S. are foreign nationals of Indian descent.

Sikka said that as long as Infosys’ outsourcing business model can continue, he has no qualms about the Trump administration.

“The (Trump) administration is a very business administration, a very entrepreneurial administration,” Sikka said.

“As long as we can continue to focus on innovation, on value delivery in the new areas, I think things will be okay,” Sikka continued. “So IT is more and more as that. The underlying skills issue, the… making sure that the workforce is something that is (the) frontier of the future.”

The “skills issue” Sikka refers to in his statement is one where outsourcing firms, along with tech giants like IBM and Microsoft, claim there are simply not enough American workers skilled enough to do high-paying tech jobs. Therefore, they demand more and more foreign workers to take U.S. jobs.

Sikka’s statements are vastly different from those made in Infosys’s most recent SEC filings, as Breitbart Texas reported.

In those filings, executives complained and were alarmed by a president with a pro-American worker agenda who has promised major reforms to the H-1B visa and the implementation of a merit-based immigration system.

“An increase in anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain countries in which we operate, including the United States and the United Kingdom, may lead to the enactment of restrictive legislations that could limit companies in those countries from outsourcing work to us, or could inhibit our ability to staff client projects in a timely manner thereby impacting our revenue and profitability,” Infosys executives wrote in the SEC filing.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Infosys was most recently hit with a discrimination lawsuit from a former top executive, who claims that the outsourcing firm discriminated against him, a white man, and other non-Indian employees.

“Infosys has gone to great lengths to obtain its primarily South Asian work force in the U. S., in particular by utilizing professional H-1B and L-1 work visas to bring South Asians (primarily Indians) into the United States to work in information technology (“IT”) consulting roles, as its IT consulting business model dictates, and other non-IT capacities, including to replace or supplant non-South Asians,” the former employee said in the lawsuit.

