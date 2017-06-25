Another Border Patrol Agent Assaulted near California Border

An illegal alien attempting to evade arrest assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the California border town of Calexico. An area hospital treated the agent for injuries to his face.

Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector working in Calexico observed three men illegally cross the International Boundary fence dividing Mexico from southern California. The agents approached the men to place them under arrest. One of the men became violent. During the struggle, the illegal alien allegedly kicked the agent in the face several times, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protections officials.

advertisement

Other agents in the area quickly responded to assist the injured agent, taking the illegal alien into custody.

After being treated for his injury, emergency medical responders transported the agent to a local hospital where he received further treatment and evaluation.

Assaults on agents near Calexico is a common occurrence, Breitbart Texas reported. Under the Obama Administration, the illegal aliens were often not prosecuted for these assaults unless the agent required hospitalization, Border Patrol agents told Breitbart Texas in the past. Now, things are different.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised swift and sure prosecution for any migrant assaulting an agent during an April speech to agents and CBP officers in Arizona, Breitbart Texas reported.

Under Sessions memorandum issued that same day, the AG promised, “Prosecution to the extent practicable cases of assault, resisting, or impeding officers engaged in the performance of their duties in administrative and criminal immigration enforcement.”

“There will be legal consequences anytime a person assaults or attempts to assault a Border Patrol agent,” El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said in a written statement.

Assaults on Border Patrol agents are up 92 percent this fiscal year, compared to the previous year, Breitbart Texas reported earlier this month.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.