Lowe’s, Wells Fargo Outsourcing Americans’ Jobs to Cheap Foreign Workers

Despite an American electorate fed up with the outsourcing of American jobs, corporations and tech firms are continuing to send once high-paying work overseas.

In a recent report by the Charlotte Observer, a staffing executive with TalentBridge admitted that the outsourcing of American jobs continues because companies profit from hiring foreign workers who are paid slave wages.

“You can hire a programmer in Charlotte for $60,000 to 80,000 a year, or you go to India and get the same quality of service for $60 a month,” Brady Teague told the Charlotte Observer. “Where are you going to put the person?”

That sentiment is echoed by nonstop offshoring of American jobs, despite President Trump’s victory last year on a national populist message that slammed outsourcing and foreign guest worker programs, like the H-1B visa and L-1 visa.

The most recent cases involve Lowe’s and Wells Fargo, who are firing their American employees and replacing them with cheaper, foreign workers.

Roughly 125 tech jobs at Lowe’s are being shipped off to Bangalore, India. This came just months after Lowe’s outsourced 96 corporate IT jobs to India.

At Wells Fargo, CFO John Shrewsberry announced that jobs at the company would eventually be outsourced to foreign countries. Wells Fargo, though, has yet to specify how many Americans would be laid-off because of the move.

Likewise, as Breitbart Texas reported, U.S. fashion design house Ralph Lauren recently laid off hundreds of American workers and shipped their jobs to India. Three of those workers said in a petition to the Department of Labor that their jobs were stripped from them due to free trade policies and outsourcing by the company.

“Roles and assignments have been slowly but increasingly transferred to India,” the fired Americans said.

Carnival Corporation has also not backed away from their alleged outsourcing scheme, despite negative media coverage. As Breitbart Texas exclusively reported, potentially hundreds of Americans may allegedly be laid-off by Carnival and see their job sent to either India or Eastern Europe.

Carnival Corporation teamed up with Capgemini, a French outsourcing firm, to allegedly layoff American IT workers remaining at the company who had yet to be replaced by cheaper, foreign workers.

Trump’s largest achievement to remedy outsourcing of American jobs has been terminating the U.S.’s involvement in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, which would have resulted in more native jobs being sent overseas.

The President also mentioned reforming the H-1B visa, implementing a merit-based immigration system, and renegotiating North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). All in an effort to save American jobs and get more Americans back to work.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.