60 Percent of Americans Support Trump’s Immigrant Welfare Ban

A plan by President Donald Trump to ban immigrants who have only been living in the U.S. for less than five years from receiving welfare services has widespread support.

In a new Rasmussen poll, 62 percent of likely voters said they support barring new immigrants to the U.S. from receiving welfare benefits for at least five years, as Trump recently proposed during a speech to supporters.

advertisement

Middle-class Americans making $30,000 to $50,000 a year are the most likely to support the ban on welfare for immigrants, with 72 percent in favor. Those who describe themselves as “moderates” are also on-board at a rate of 61 percent.

Even more is the prospects of making sure no illegal aliens receive taxpayer-funded public welfare benefits.

A whopping 76 percent said those seeking welfare should be made to certify that they are in the U.S. legally. Only 17 percent oppose the plan.

Middle-class Americans making $30,000 to $50,000 a year are the most supportive, with 80 percent favoring the plan. It’s also incredibly popular with Americans who dropped out of college or high school. A total of 96 percent of high school dropouts support banning illegal immigrants from welfare, while 80 percent of college dropouts agree.

The poll shows that on immigration, Trump’s restrictive proposals have the backing of the majority of Americans.

In a recent Missouri poll, more than 60 percent of likely midterm voters said they wanted to see a reduction in legal immigration to the U.S., opposing the yearly 1.5 million legal immigrant-level that is currently in place, Breitbart Texas reported.

Trump’s other proposal to implement a merit-based legal immigration system is backed by almost 45 percent of the American electorate, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.