Zuckerberg’s Open Borders Group Likes Tax-funded Lawyers for Illegals

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders organization is praising the State of California for using taxpayer monies to fund the attorneys of illegal aliens trying to evade deportation.

After California Governor Jerry Brown signed off on a state budget that gives $45 million in taxpayer funds to immigration lawyers, Zuckerberg’s open borders group, FWD.us, announced that it was “heartened” by the plan.

“FWD.us commends Governor Jerry Brown, the State Legislature and organizations like the California Immigrant Policy Center and California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance who have worked tirelessly to uphold our shared American values and protect the rights of all Californians with this funding in the State Budget, which will provide access to legal aid for immigrants who are detained or tried in court,” FWD.us Todd Schulte said in a statement.

“Now, more than ever, every state has a responsibility to uphold the constitutional rights of those within its borders, which includes the right to fair due process under the law,” Schulte continued. “Whether the accused is native-born or an immigrant, they have a right to legal counsel before a judgment is rendered.”

“As the state that’s home to one in every four immigrants living in the U.S. – as well as the sixth largest economy in the world – California is acutely aware of the enormous contributions of immigrants to the lives of all Californians, and to their economy,” Schulte said. “While we continue our work to fix our broken immigration system by passing commonsense legislative reform through Congress, we are heartened by California taking this crucial step to protect the constitutional rights for the estimated ten million immigrants within its borders.”

Most recently, California has increased measures in not only giving rights to illegal aliens, but pushing special protections for the illegal immigrant population.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a new law included in the state budget makes it illegal for local or county jails from entering into agreements with federal immigration authorities to protect Americans from illegal immigrant crime.

The two organizations that pushed the plan behind the scenes have links to left-wing billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) has taken grant money from Soros’ OSF since at least 2009 when it received $200,000. In 2012, ILRC took even more money, receiving $1.8 million.

The other open borders organization is the Community Initiatives for Visiting Immigrants in Confinement (CIVIC). This group also has staff ties to Soros.

CIVIC staffer Tina Shull runs the organization’s “storytelling projects”, while also being a recipient of the Soros Justice Fellowship, a grant program that gives between $58,700 to $110,250 to individuals for social justice advocacy.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.