Two Dead Illegal Aliens Found in Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted Mexican government officials in recovering the bodies of two illegal aliens found earlier this week in the Rio Grande near Presidio, Texas.

Agents assigned to the Big Bend Sector received a call from Mexico advising that two illegal aliens were found dead in the border river. The agency dispatched agents to the area to assist in the recovery of the bodies, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials revealed.

The call from Mexico came from “Groupo Beta,” a humanitarian aid division of the country’s National Institute of Migration. With the assistance of the agents, the Mexican officials recovered the bodies. Border Patrol officials believe the two deceased individuals were part of a larger group of illegal aliens that crossed the river in the same area earlier that night. Agents were able to apprehend all of the migrants following a search.

Officials have not yet determined the identity of the two deceased individuals. Border Patrol officials are working closely with the Mexican government to notify family members of the deceased.

CBP officials again emphasized the dangers of crossing the border illegally and attempting to circumvent border enforcement efforts.

“Through its International Liaison efforts with the Government of Mexico along with the ‘CBP Dangers Campaign,’ the United States Border Patrol is active in communicating the dangers of crossing the border illegally to potential crossers,” officials said in a written statement. “The Big Bend Sector continues to work with its federal, state and local law enforcement partners and the Government of Mexico to secure and promote safety along the 510 miles of the southwest border for which it represents.”

Earlier this week, Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector rescued a young woman left for dead in the brush by her cartel-connected human smugglers. Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector found the woman in distress while they were working on a ranch near the small border city of El Cenizo, Texas.

After finding her unconscious, the agents carried her several hundred yards to where their vehicle was parked. The agents notified dispatch to call for medical assistance, but an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) trained Border Patrol agent arrived first and began to help stabilize her and bring her body temperature down until emergency first responders arrived. Emergency medical responders transported the Guatemalan woman to a local hospital after agents provided life-saving first aid at the scene.

Agents found the bodies of three illegal aliens in a single day in Brooks County, Texas, where coyotes abandoned their “human cargo” who were unable to keep up, Breitbart Texas reported. “We are at 24 (bodies recovered) so far this year,” Sheriff Benny Martinez said. “This is well ahead of where we were this time last year, and we ended last year with 61.”

Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Marlene Castro reported Rio Grande Valley Sector agents also rescued several migrants in the brush during that same week.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.