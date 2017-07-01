Illegal Alien Allegedly Tazes, Scalds, Rapes Mom in Front of Children

An illegal alien from El Salvador and a teenage accomplice allegedly tazed, scalded, and raped a young Georgia mom in front of her children.

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, responded to a call from a woman who said she was attacked by two young men as she returned to her apartment at about 3 a.m. on May 12, the New York Post reported. As she entered her apartment, she observed two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

The two men, armed with Tasers, approached the woman and shocked her with the device several times while pushing her toward her bedroom, she told police. She resisted and attempted to go to her children. One of the suspects then took a pot of boiling water and three it on her. She continued resisting, prompting the suspect to throw more boiling water on her.

Police said the two men carried out the assault in her kitchen in front of her small child who was in a car seat, and her older son (age not disclosed). The men then forced her into the bedroom and her son was brought along and forced to watch as the assault escalated.

The men forced the woman to perform oral sex and strip off her clothes. Her son sat on the bed as the men raped her. She said her son witnessed “the entire incident.”

The victim received severe burns on her shoulder, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported from the criminal complaint.

Police arrested 19-year-old Josue Ramirez, 17-year-old Francisco Palencia, and a 15-year old girl who allegedly drove the two young men to the apartment. The three individuals all face charges of home invasion, rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery and cruelty to children, the Atlanta newspaper stated.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Gwinnett County jail officials who confirmed that Ramirez is a Salvadoran national illegally present in the U.S. They also confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers had placed an immigration detainer on Ramirez. Because of the ages of the other two suspects, no other information could be confirmed.

Ramirez is also wanted on a warrant out of Dunwoody, Georgia. Breitbart Texas reached out to Dunwoody police and ICE officials for additional information. No response was immediately available on Saturday morning.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and political senior news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.