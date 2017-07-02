Trump Supporters Kick Off Independence Day with March in Texas

Supporters for Republican President Donald Trump started Independence Day weekend with a march at the Texas Capitol – the “1776 Freedom March.”

They shouted, “What Do We Want?! – Freedom!” “What Do We Want?! – Freedom!? as they marched two miles from Wooldridge Park to the Lone Star State’s Capitol in Travis County. They also chanted – “American first!,” “Drain the swamp!,” and “Build that wall!,” reported the ABC affiliate in Austin.

Some participants wore “Hillary for Prison,” shirts and carried “Don’t Tread on Me” flags. They also wore “Make America Great Again” hats, carried MAGA signs, and there were some “Trump 2020” signs.

Texans are fired-up by the recent ban of sanctuary cities by the passage of “Kate’s Law” and other immigration reforms by Congress in Washington and by Texas’ Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Legislature’s anti-sanctuary jurisdiction ban. They are also excited and relieved by the direction the country is going.

This march was like others at the State’s Capitol this year, organized to show support for President Trump when left-wing groups organized protests against the president. More than a hundred supporters were at the march in the sweltering 95-plus-degree heat.

“It was great to peacefully come together with fellow patriotic Americans at the Texas Capitol to show support for President Trump,” Leland Freeman, executive producer and editor of a film entertainment company told Breitbart Texas.

Elizabeth Egan Everett told Breitbart Texas, “With so much deliberate divisiveness and derision currently being sewn into the minds of Americans, I feel that so many have forgotten the astonishing price paid by our families, ancestors and founding fathers to create the kind of freedoms we still have today that over the years we have come precariously close to losing.”

Everett added, “America was declared a sovereign nation only 241 years ago (1776) and we are yet again on the brink of losing this country to globalist foreign factors that have infiltrated at the highest levels of government. As I came out yesterday to march with other patriots, I kept wondering what Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Ben Franklin and George Washington would think of all that we are witnessing today, the desecration of all the work they did to put into place an excellent system, how deeply grateful I am to still be able to speak freely regardless of someone else’s choice to be offended because of their own paradigms, bare arms to defend myself when currently in other countries citizens are not so lucky.”

The organizer of the event, Jennifer Drabbant told the local ABC affiliate they were there to celebrate the country. “To kick off Independence Day weekend, to gather with like-minded people.” “To celebrate our country, because we live in the best country in the world, and we want to be able to spend a day celebrating that altogether.”

There was a good number of law enforcement officers present, but this like other rallies organized by Trump supporters was peaceful. Second Amendment activists attended the Freedom March, and they were open carrying.

C.J. Grisham, the founder of Open Carry Texas, was at the march to stand-up for Second Amendment freedoms- the right to bear arms. He wore an AR pistol on his hip. He said, “We’re here to stand up for our guns rights. Let people know that if we don’t stand up for them and protect them, we could probably lose them.”

The guns rights activist said he had been worried about the loss of Second Amendment freedoms and was “really looking forward to my gun rights not being threatened for the next four years at least,” reported Spectrum News.

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on Twitter @LanaShadwick2.