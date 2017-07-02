Zuckerberg Group: We ‘Hope’ Trump Defends DACA Amnesty Against Lawsuits

After a 10-state coalition signed a letter vowing a lawsuit against President Trump’s administration for continuing an Obama-created amnesty program, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders group is requesting Trump fight the potential suit.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, Texas, along with the Governor of Idaho, have signed a letter to the Trump administration threatening a lawsuit against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Breitbart Texas reported. DACA gives deferment of enforcement action by immigration officials and work permits to illegal aliens who were brought to the U.S. as minors.

“We respectfully request that the Secretary of Homeland Security phase out the DACA program,” Texas Attorney General Paxton and the other state officials wrote in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Just like DAPA, DACA unilaterally confers eligibility for work authorization and lawful presence without any statutory authorization from Congress.”

Now, Zuckerberg’s open borders group, FWD.us, is rooting for Trump to keep DACA, with President Todd Schulte saying in a statement:

“President Trump has stated he intends to protect Dreamers. We hope he takes this opportunity to make clear he opposes this attack from 9 members of his own party that would undermine his stated intention.” “The consequences of repealing DACA would be severe and profound. Let’s be clear: this effort to repeal DACA would eliminate the ability of 800,000 of our best and brightest young people to legally work in this country and put each and every one of them at immediate risk of deportation. It is an assault not only on the basic rights of these Dreamers and to the millions of their family, friends and coworkers, but on the promise our nation made to them.” “FWD.us will fight tirelessly to protect DACA and the 800,000 Dreamers who can fully contribute to this country because of this transformational program.”

Despite campaign promises to immediately shut down DACA, the Trump administration was pushed by multinational business executives like Steven Schwarzman of the Blackstone Group to keep the Obama-era amnesty program running.

Zuckerberg’s personal open borders organization has cheered on a number of recent pro-illegal immigration efforts across the country, including a measure that spends California residents’ tax dollars on attorney fees for illegal aliens, Breitbart Texas reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.