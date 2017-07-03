Anti-cartel Activist Mother’s Killers Caught in Mexican Border State

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas — Two cartel gunmen linked to the murder of an activist mother in Tamaulipas were arrested in Nuevo Leon.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Miriam Rodriguez Martinez was murdered in May by cartel gunmen, shooting her outside of her home in the rural city of San Fernando, Tamaulipas. The alleged motive for the murder was the pressure that the woman placed on Mexican authorities for them to investigate and arrest the cartel members who had kidnapped and murdered her daughter.

advertisement

During a news conference, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office confirmed their theory after confirming that two inmates who escaped from the state prison in Ciudad Victoria in March had taken part in the murder.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a large number of inmates tied to Los Zetas Cartel escaped from the state prison through a tunnel. Some of those inmates were later linked to Martinez’s murder.

Irving Barrios Mujica, the Tamaulipas Attorney General, said in a press conference that as part of the investigations into the murder of the activist, they identified six suspects. The state prosecutor said that one of the captured suspects, Alfredo Misael “N”, is linked to multiple crimes throughout Mexico. According to Barrios Mujica, the suspect was most recently arrested for his role in the murder of the activist–he was tasked with following the woman and tracking her movements.

“The investigation points to this being reprisal for the work done by Mrs. Miriam that led to the arrest of various persons tied to the kidnapping of her daughter,” the public official said.

During questioning, Alfredo Misael said he knew that a group of inmates escaped from the prison by digging a tunnel was going to be tasked with the murder. The suspects identified as Misael are Edwin Alain N aka Flaco, Erick Leonel N aka Diablo and Juan Manuel N aka Aluche.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.