Border Patrol Agents Bust Human Smuggler, Find Drugs in Woman’s Groin

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector finished a week that landed one woman in jail for human smuggling; another for hiding drugs in her groin area; and the arrest of a previously deported MS-13 member.

Agents assigned to the Nogales Station working the Interstate 19 checkpoint observed a Nissan sedan approaching their position. Agents asked the 19-year-old female U.S. citizen driver to move her vehicle to a secondary inspection station. During a search of her vehicle, the agents discovered a man hiding in the trunk, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed. Agent’s determined the man to be a Mexican national. They took him into custody where he will face prosecution for immigration violations. The female driver will face prosecution on charges of human smuggling.

advertisement

That same day, agents interviewed passengers on a shuttle-bus at this same checkpoint. During the interviews, agents obtained permission to search a 58-year-old Mexican national. During the search, agents found a package of drugs hidden in her groin area. Agents tested the drugs and determined them to be a 2-pound package of heroin. They estimated the value of the bundle to be $35,000. The agents arrested the woman and seized the drugs.

Elsewhere on the border, agents assigned to the Ajo Station arrested a group of seven illegal aliens after they illegally crossed the border Wednesday night near Lukeville. The agents questioned one of the men about his multiple gang-related tattoos. Sergio Garcia, a 27-year-old Mexican national, admitted to agents that he is a member of the hyper-violent MS-13 gang.

A records check revealed that immigration officials deported Garcia following his criminal convictions in California for vandalism, evading a police officer, and multiple counts of contempt of court.

Four of Garcia’s traveling companions also have prior deportation records. All five will face charges for illegal re-entry after removal. A sixth alien is being processed for expedited removal.