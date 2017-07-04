Illegal Alien Escaped from Feds During Deportation

An illegal alien has been recaptured by immigration officials after he escaped from custody while being deported out of the United States.

Carlos Rivas-Mendez, an illegal alien, was in the process of being deported in Sterling, Virginia, riding in the back of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle, according to NBC Washington. Mendez was being taken to Washington Dulles International Airport to be flown back to his native country.

While on the way to the airport, Mendez escaped ICE custody by getting out of the car and running into a wooded area, all while still being handcuffed.

The escape triggered a law enforcement manhunt for the illegal alien, with immigration officials eventually finding him and placing him back into federal custody.

It remains unclear how exactly the illegal alien was able to escape from federal custody or what crime, specifically, he was being deported for.

Last month, open borders lawyers with ties to left-wing billionaire George Soros tried to stop the deportation of an illegal alien whom ICE said had previously been involved with gang activities, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Diego Ismael Puma Macancela, 19, crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border in 2014. Macancela and his mother, Rosa Ines Macancela-Vazquez, were detained by U.S. Border Patrol originally.

The Macancelas were released due to the Obama-era ‘catch and release’ program which allows illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S. as they await immigration hearings. The teen’s request for asylum in the U.S. was ultimately turned down in November 2016 after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials accused Macancela of being involved with gang activity in his native Ecuador.

Despite Macancela and his mother knowing the immigration terms back in 2014 when they illegally entered the U.S., the pair’s story was exploited by the open borders lobby as an example unfair deportation.

The New York Immigration Coalition, which tried to fight Macancela’s deportation, is funded by the left-wing billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.