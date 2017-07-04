Repeat Deportee ‘Upset with Women,’ Runs Over 3

A repeatedly deported criminal alien from Mexico allegedly ran down three women with his car because he was “upset with women in general.”

Police in the border town of Laredo, Texas, arrested 24-year-old Lorenzo Alonso Romero on May 28 for allegedly running down three women with his car, the Laredo Morning-Times reported. Despite the date of the attacks, police are just now releasing Romero’s motivation behind the assaults.

“Lorenzo indicated that he was upset over the fact that approximately two years ago, his neighbor had filed a report against him, in which he was arrested for an aggravated assault, claiming the allegations to have been false,” the criminal complaint stated.

The document explains that Romero wanted to retaliate against the woman who filed the report, but also took out his frustrations on other women as well.

On May 27, Romero reportedly struck three women with a 2001 black Oldsmobile Aurora he borrowed from his place of work.

One of the women said she saw the car accelerate in her direction while she crossed the street. Two hours later, Romero reportedly struck another jogging near a school. He struck that woman from behind and then intentionally backed his car over her again, the complaint states.

A third woman reportedly noticed a black car following her. She told police the vehicle struck her from behind.

All three women had to be treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

Investigators found enough evidence from area surveillance cameras to eventually locate and arrest Romero.

After he told police he was angry about the woman who reported him previously, they asked why he was still upset. “He stated he was just upset with women in general and was taking out his frustration on random women he would encounter,” the complaint detailed.

Police said he admitted to striking the three women with the car he borrowed.

This is not Romero’s first run-in with local or federal law enforcement agencies. Officials report Romero has been deported twice to his native country of Mexico.

Also in 2015, Romero allegedly attempted to stab a man was with his wife or girlfriend, authorities told the local newspaper reporter. His record also involves two other assaults against two different women. One involved an attempted stabbing, the second, an alleged assault to the neck of a woman who told him to stop drinking alcohol.

Immigration officials have placed a detainer on Romero and he remains in the Webb County jail.

