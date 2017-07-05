Soros-funded Group Pressuring GOP Congressmen to Protect DREAMers

An open borders organization funded by George Soros is set to lobby Members of Congress, demanding they shield illegal aliens protected by an Obama-era amnesty program.

Activists with United We Dream told the Los Angeles Times they would be “demanding” action from Congress to prevent the Trump Administration from shutting down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields young illegal aliens from federal immigration law and allows them to work in the U.S.:

Immigrant rights groups are preparing to lobby lawmakers to stand up for the deferred action program. “There’s been politicians from both sides of the aisle who have said: ‘We like DACA, it’s a good program. It should stay,'” said Julieta Garibay, the co-founder and campaign director of United We Dream, an immigrant youth group. “This is a moment where we’re demanding that they actually take bold actions. We don’t need tweets, we need bold actions.”

United We Dream is funded by a slew of social justice and open borders organizations, including Soros’ Open Society Foundation, which grants money at a number of pro-migration groups, like the Center for Popular Democracy.

Amnesty advocates were upset most recently after a 10-state coalition signed a letter vowing a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for continuing DACA.

Attorney generals from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, West Virginia, Texas, and the governor of Idaho, have signed a letter threatening a lawsuit against DACA if it is not suspended.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s open borders group, FWD.us, immediately sent out a statement saying they “hope” Trump keeps DACA, Breitbart Texas reported.

