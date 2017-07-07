Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Her Four Children, Husband to Death

An illegal alien has been arrested after being accused of killing four of her five children and her husband in a brutal stabbing.

Isabel Martinez, an illegal alien with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, is accused of stabbing to death four of her children, including 2-year-old Axel, 4-year-old Dillan, 7-year-old Dacota and 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, and her husband, 33-year-old Martin Romero, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Martinez also allegedly stabbed her fifth child, 9-year-old Diana Romero, but after being airlifted to the hospital following the stabbing incident, she is expected to survive, according to authorities.

According to police, Martinez went on the stabbing spree against her own family in the middle of the night, around 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” Gwinnett County police said in a statement. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community. We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.”

In a write-up for the New York Times on the brutal crime incident, mainstream media reporters called the accused killer a “Georgia woman,” glossing over the fact that she had been placed on an immigration hold.

In accordance with ICE policy, only illegal aliens can be hit with a detainer. But, the Times tried to bury the hold, slipping it into one statement reading “She was also being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officials said.”

Martinez is being charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder, and six counts of aggravated assault. Martinez remains in local custody, but should she ever be let out, she will be turned over to ICE officials for prosecution and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.