Soros-Funded Media Panics over Immigration Enforcement

President Donald Trump’s administration’s enforcement of United States immigration laws is leaving media funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros in a panic.

ProPublica, which is backed by Soros, released a report blasting the Trump Administration and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for enforcing immigration laws for all illegal aliens in the U.S. The media group writes:

The head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement unit in charge of deportations has directed his officers to take action against all undocumented immigrants they may cross paths with, regardless of criminal histories. The guidance appears to go beyond the Trump administration’s publicly stated aims, and some advocates say may explain a marked increase in immigration arrests. In a February memo, Matthew Albence, a career official who heads the Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE, informed his 5,700 deportation officers that, “effective immediately, ERO officers will take enforcement action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties.”

Though the Trump Administration has made clear that illegal aliens with criminal records would be prioritized for deportation, federal immigration law allows for all illegal aliens to be potentially subject to deportation.

In recent months, ProPublica increased its attacks on the Trump Administration’s handling of immigration enforcement and legal immigration measures.

Most recently, the Soros-backed media outlet blasted Trump’s nominee to head the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Lee Francis Cissna, as Breitbart Texas reported.

Among the multiple attacks on Cissna, the ProPublica piece made a point to blast the USCIS nominee for his work on immigration issues with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA), hitting him for opposing the Obama-era expansion of rights for illegal immigrants.

At the time, Center for Immigration Studies Director Mark Krikorian told Breitbart Texas that Cissna is the “first person ever” to be nominated to head up USCIS who actually has worked in immigration law and policy.

