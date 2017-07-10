Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth from ‘Smart Car’ Smuggler

Border Patrol agents in southern California seized 75 bundles of methamphetamine from a smuggler driving a “Smart Car”.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents stopped the U.S. citizen driver of a 2008 Mercedes Smart car about three miles north of the Interstate 5 checkpoint near San Clemente. The stop occurred on Wednesday evening. The driver, a 25-year-old male, and his 60-year-old female passenger told agents they were headed to La Puente, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

A K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs inside the vehicle. Agents carried out a search of the Smart car and discovered 75 bundles of what later tested positive for methamphetamine. Officials also seized two bundles of an unknown substance found in the car. Agents seized the drugs and the vehicle.

The 75 packages of methamphetamine weighed 75.51 pounds, CBP officials stated. The drugs have an estimated street value of $256,734, according to the statement. The two additional packages weighed 4.96 pounds. Agents sent those packages to a lab for testing and identification.

Agents arrested the two individuals and turned them over to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents for investigation.

The seizure of drugs by Border Patrol agents increased dramatically following the drop in illegal border crossings since President Donald Trump took office in January, Breitbart Texas reported in May. CBP officials reported a 177 percent increase in the seizure of heroin and a 129 percent increase in the seizure of cocaine over the previous several months.

“The increase in illicit drug activity comes at a time when apprehensions have declined in recent months,” officials stated in May.

Joint Task Force-West South Texas Corridor, Commander Manuel Padilla, Jr. said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas, “Low apprehension numbers do not equate to a quiet border. Criminal organizations will continue to smuggle their contraband and threaten border security.”

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to identify the location as being near the San Clemente Border Patrol Checkpoint.

