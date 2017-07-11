Human Smugglers Leave Woman Hanging from Border Fence

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a woman left hanging from a border fence in southern Arizona by human smugglers on Saturday.

Agents assigned to the Tucson Sector observed the woman’s plight as they patrolled the International Border Fence east of Nogales, Arizona. Human smugglers, likely connected to Mexican drug cartels, attempted to put the woman over the fence by lowering her from the top with a harness and hoist rope, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

While lowering the woman, the smugglers saw the approach of the agents and abandoned her. The woman attempted to climb back up, but could not reach the top. Agents found her hanging approximately 15 feet in the air.

Border Patrol agents notified the Nogales Fire Department and requested assistance in safely recovering the woman from the border fence. Rescue technicians from the fire department arrived and safely recovered the woman.

Agents arrested the woman and determined she received no injuries during the human smuggling attempt. Officials did not disclose her age or nationality.

Cartel-connected human smugglers operate with little regard for human life and safety during their attempts to move their “cargo” into the U.S. Smugglers frequently abandon their “customers” in the desert if they become injured, dehydrated, or cannot otherwise keep up with the pack. Many of these people die from exposure or heat stroke as temperatures in southern Arizona climb well above the century mark.

