Illegal Alien Drunk Driver Allegedly Kills Father of Three

An illegal alien who had previously been deported three times is now accused of drunk driving and killing a father of three children in a car crash.

Nemias Garcia-Velasco, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after Silvano Torres, a 58-year-old father of three, was killed in a car wreck where Velasco was allegedly driving drunk, according to a report by the Omaha World-Herald.

According to police, Velasco was driving the vehicle drunk with Torres in a back with no seat belt on in Omaha, Nebraska. Police said Velasco had drank 12 bottles of beer before getting behind the wheel. Torres was killed when the illegal alien allegedly lost control of the car, going upwards of 100 mph, and hit a guardrail, with the car rolling over before bursting into flames.

Following the crash, Torres was pronounced dead, while Velasco and another passenger, 16-years-old, were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for severe burns from the fire.

Velasco, though, was not supposed to be in the U.S. to begin with, having already been deported a whopping seven times, dating back to 2005, 2009 and 2011, according to federal immigration officials.

Torres’ girlfriend, Rosa Flores told the Omaha World-Herald she wants answers from the illegal alien.

“If he knew that he was drinking and he knew that he wasn’t able to drive, why did he?” Flores said. “He didn’t stop to think about the consequences of what could happen. It’s not fair that he took the life of somebody else.”

Flores said Torres was legally present in the U.S. and had been living in Omaha for nearly six years, arriving from neighboring states where he found work. Torres leaves behind two daughters and a son, all of whom are currently living in Mexico.

Velasco is being held on a $2 million bond.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.