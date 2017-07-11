Texas Teen Girl Electrocuted by Cellphone in Bathtub

A 14-year-old Texas girl is dead after she apparently tried to plug her cell phone charger into the phone while taking a bath.

The heartbroken family of Madison Coe announced her Sunday morning death in an effort to warn others of the danger. A burn mark on the teenager’s hand indicates the Lubbock, Texas, teen either grabbed her charging cell phone while she was in the bathtub, or she attempted to plug it in while taking a bath, her mother explained.

advertisement

KCBD NBC11 in Lubbock reported the tragic news of the young girl’s death:

Madison had so much of her life ahead of her, as she made an impact on those around her with her positivity and kindness. She was a basketball player and the number one chair with her tuba in the band at Terra Vista Middle School.

The accident occurred at her father’s home in Lovington, New Mexico.

Madison’s grandmother, Donna O’Guinn, told the local NBC affiliate the cell phone being plugged in caused the girl’s death. “There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” O’Guinn explained.

Madison recently graduated from 8th grade at Terra Vista Middle School in the Frenship Independent School District. The district expressed their condolences in a written statement published by KDBD:

It is with heavy hearts that Frenship ISD mourns the loss of Madison Coe. We wish to share our heartfelt sympathy with her family and friends as we carry the burden of this tragedy together.

Her family wants people to learn from Madison’s death. “This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else. And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging,” O’Guinn stated.

“We need to be aware. We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix,” O’Guinn explained. “She’s just going to be greatly missed by all of us. She has a special place in my heart.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.