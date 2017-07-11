Trump Admin Halts Obama Loophole for Foreign Nationals

An Obama-created loophole for foreign nationals wanting to come to the United States to start a business has been halted for at least a year by the Trump Administration.

The International Entrepreneur Rule was put in place two years ago by then-President Obama through executive order, essentially creating a new visa program for foreign nationals without approving it by Congress.

Instead of coming to the U.S. on an employer-sponsored visa, such as a Green Card or H-1B visa, foreign nationals wanting to start business were given leave to remain in the country for at least 2 and a half years.

In an order by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Secretary John Kelly announced that the program would be stopped to at least March of next year.

“This delay will provide DHS with an opportunity to obtain comments from the public regarding a proposal to rescind the rule pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13767, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” the order stated.

Though the small program has received little attention in the legacy media, immigration hawks say the move by the Trump Administration is welcome news.

“It’s not the administration’s job to say ‘Here’s a group of people who we think should stay’,” Rosemary Jenks with NumbersUSA told Breitbart Texas. “I was happy to see Trump take action on this.”

“It was not authorized by Congress. The administration has no business in creating its own immigration program,” Jenks continued.

In 2016, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), which advocates for more conservative immigration, said the Obama rule was not in the interest of Americans.

“Admitting low-capital investors to manage fiscally immature businesses in the vain hope that they will attract wealth to the United States does not serve the interests of the American people,” the organization stated in a brief. “It also makes little sense to expand asset-based immigration arrangements when USCIS finds itself unable to effectively administer its existing investment programs.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.