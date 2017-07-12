Illegal Alien Who Fled Custody Was Deported Five Times

An illegal alien who recently escaped from custody while being deported had previously been removed five times.

Carlos Rivas-Mendez, an illegal alien, was in the process of being deported in Sterling, Virginia, riding in the back of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle, according to NBC Washington. Mendez was en route to Washington Dulles International Airport to be flown back to his native country.

On the way, Mendez escaped ICE custody by getting out of the car and running into a wooded area, all while still being handcuffed.

The escape triggered a manhunt for the illegal alien, with immigration officials eventually finding him and placing him back into federal custody.

It remains unclear how exactly the illegal alien was able to escape from federal custody or what crime, specifically, he was being deported for.

Authorities released Mendez’s previous record in the U.S., revealing an immigration revolving door that American victims of illegal alien crimes know all too well during former President Obama’s eight-year term.

Mendez was deported back in December 2007, just before Obama was sworn into office. Then, in November 2011, Mendez was deported again, with no details on how long he was actually in the U.S. during that period.

In May 2012, Mendez was deported for the third time and for the fourth in June 2014. Finally, Mendez’s penultimate deportation was in January 2016.

Despite the practice of constant illegal re-entry in the U.S. being tied to foreign criminal cartels and gangs, immigration authorities said they did not find any ties between gangs and Mendez.

