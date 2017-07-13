Border Patrol Agents Bust Sex Offenders Re-entering Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested several criminal aliens, fugitives, and previously deported sex offenders who illegally reentered the U.S.

In multiple events across the sector this week, agents arrested an illegal alien fugitive wanted for negligent manslaughter; a sex offender wanted on a drug charge; a foreign national wanted for abuse of a child, torture, and rape; and another foreign national wanted for sexual assault. Agents arrested all of the suspects and turned them over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

The arrests began on Sunday when agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station arrested a Guatemalan national who had just crossed the border illegally. Agents conducted a records check on the man and learned he had been arrested by the Kansas Police Department for Abuse of a Child and Torture. The Kansas City Police Department also arrested the man in August 2016 for Rape and Aggravated Criminal Sodomy.

Agents working near Donna, Texas, arrested another alleged sex offender. A records check on the Mexican national arrested for illegally crossing the border revealed an arrest in 2004 by the Hartford, Connecticut, Police Department for Sexual Assault.

Other agents assigned to the Falfurrias Checkpoint in Brooks County, located 80 miles north of the border, arrested a registered sex offender attempting to smuggle an illegal alien through the checkpoint, CBP officials stated. The driver has a criminal history from Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Harlingen, Texas. Agents turned over the driver to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for drug related charges.

Agents arrested another Mexican national hiding in the air dam of a tractor-trailer attempting to move through the checkpoint. That man has an active warrant out of Aurora, Illinois on a charge of Homicide – Negligent Manslaughter, officials stated.

Officials turned the Mexican national over to Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez for extradition to Illinois and the Aurora Police Department.

