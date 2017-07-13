Son of Top Mexican City Cop Jailed on Kidnapping Case

The son of a top municipal law enforcement official in the central Mexican state of Puebla was arrested for his alleged role as the leader of a kidnapping operation.

Silvestre Anibal Garma, the son of Cholula Public Safety Communications Coordinator Silvestre Anibal Garma Sr., is believed to have targeted local business owners as victims of ransom kidnappings, information released to Breitbart Texas by the Puebla Attorney General’s Office revealed.

Garma is believed to have worked with two alleged gunmen and other yet unidentified parties to kidnap the owner of a local cafe. Once the victim was in custody, the gunmen demanded he turn over an Audi and approximately the equivalent of $65,000 USD. The ransom money was made through four promissory notes that the victim gave to the kidnappers.

As the kidnappers were moving their victim in a black Chevrolet Malibu, local police officers pulled them over. During the traffic stop, the victim began to shout that he was being kidnapped. Police officers drew their weapons and emptied the vehicle–finding a 9mm handgun inside. The victim said that moments before, he was threatened by the gunmen into getting in the vehicle.

Soon after the arrest, Garma’s father resigned from his post as the coordinator for the city’s communications and surveillance system.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.