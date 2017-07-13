WATCH: Tim Tebow Smacks Game-winning Home Run for Mets Farm

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – Crossover athlete Tim Tebow hit a walk-off RBI home run Thursday night for the St. Lucie Mets, the Class A Advanced affiliate for the New York MLB franchise.

During the second game in the day’s double header, Tebow enjoyed three at bats: hit by pitch, strike out, and RBI home run, respectively. The designated hitter managed two runs in the game.

advertisement

Video: Breitbart News/Logan Churchwell

The young Mets bested the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds affiliate, 5 to 4.

Breitbart Sports previously reported how Tebow entered the day on an eight-game hitting streak:

Tebow has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games for the Mets High-A ball minor league affiliate at Port St. Lucie. He also currently has an eight game win streak going. The AP compiled a list of Tebow’s stats last week and for the season. Here’s a sampling of the damage that the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback has done since getting promoted to High A-ball: HIGHLIGHTS: Tebow was clutch at the plate this week, with a two-out, three-run double against Fort Myers on Monday, a home run (part of a back-to-back) to help the Mets beat Charlotte on Wednesday, and he had an RBI double and eventually scored in the Mets’ three-run fourth inning that carried them to a 3-2 win over Jupiter on Saturday. … None of these stats portend greatness. Yet, none of them are anything to sniff at either. His longest previous hit streak was five games, and now he has an eight game streak. Tebow has eight errors on the season. However, seven of those came when he was playing in Columbia. Only one error occurred after his call-up to Port St. Lucie. Point being, Tim Tebow is getting better at baseball.

Tebow and company are slated to finish a three game series against Daytona on Friday night.

Logan Churchwell is a founding editor of the Breitbart Texas team. You can follow him on Twitter @LCChurchwell.