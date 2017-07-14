Border Patrol Prosecutes 565 First-time Border Crossers in June

Border Patrol officials in the Tucson Sector forwarded 565 first-time illegal alien crossers for prosecution under a recently re-implemented program. The program subjects first-time crossers to a misdemeanor offense as a deterrent.

In a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas, Border Patrol officials stated that illegally crossing the border is a criminal offense under Title 8, United States Code 1325. The first offense is a misdemeanor, and subsequent offenses raise to the level of a felony.

Tucson Sector officials reinstated the program of prosecuting first-time offenders on June 1. During the first thirty days of the reinstated program, officials forwarded 565 illegal aliens to prosecutors for action.

“The purpose of this measure is to dissuade migrants from risking their lives to cross illegally through the inhospitable Sonoran Desert,” officials said in a written statement. “By adding criminal consequences to all apprehensions, Tucson Sector plans to make the west desert region even more undesirable place to cross.”

Officials reminded potential illegal border crossers of the dangers of attempting to cross the Arizona desert in the heat of the summer. To prevent deaths, the Tucson Sector leadership has reallocated resources to the western desert border region. This is the area where agents routinely rescue distressed aliens and recover the bodies of those abandoned by their human smugglers.

During the month of June, Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector rescued 80 people attempting to cross the border illegally.

“Arizona’s desert shows no mercy for those unprepared for its remote, harsh terrain and unpredictable weather,” Tucson Sector officials concluded.

The 565 illegal aliens referred for prosecution will likely face removal from the U.S. following the successful conclusion of the criminal proceeding.

