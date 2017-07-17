PHOTOS: How Mexican Cartel Gunmen Drove Through U.S. Border Security — Twice

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Police in this Mexican border state continue to hunt for two Los Zetas gunmen who escaped a battle by driving to Texas and back without U.S authorities stopping them. Contrary to information released by Washington, the shooters remain at large.

The violence occured last week when two Los Zetas gunmen riding in a white Toyota Tundra with Mexican plates fought with Coahuila state cops in a high-speed chase and throughout this border city, injuring eight cops and causing multiple crashes, Breitbart Texas reported.



To avoid capture, the cartel gunmen made their way to one of the two international bridges that connect this border city with Eagle Pass, Texas. They rammed their way through various vehicles, turnstiles, fences, and other security measures set in place by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Breitbart Texas has been able to confirm that the gunmen were able to leave the area before any gunfire was exchanged.

Rather than stay in Texas, the gunmen made a short drive through some city streets in Eagle Pass and quickly drove back to Mexico. While U.S. law enforcement gathered at the #2 International Bridge to investigate the prior incident, the gunmen drove through International Bridge #1, a facility that was closed at the time and had minimal security.

The gunmen were able to ram a turnstile and fence to get back to Mexico, where they left the truck and managed to successfully flee on foot.

An initial statement provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection claimed that the gunmen were arrested by Mexican authorities. Breitbart Texas spoke with various law enforcement agencies in Coahuila who revealed that while the suspects have been identified, they remain at large.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Coahuila’s “J.M. Martinez” and Breitbart Texas’ Ildefonso Ortiz.