ICE Deports Two Mexican Homicide Fugitives

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers deported two Mexican fugitives wanted on homicide charges in their native country.

In two separate incidents, ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers turned two Mexican nationals over to law enforcement officials in Mexico. Both men were wanted on homicide charges, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials.

advertisement

Eduardo Cervantes-Ruiz, 35, stands accused of a 2008 murder that occurred in State of Queretaro, Mexico., officials stated. ERO officers in Laredo, Texas, escorted Cervantes-Ruiz to the international bridge in Laredo and turned him over to Mexican police on July 17.

The Office of the Attorney General for the State of Querétaro, Mexico, notified ICE officials that Cervantes-Ruiz allegedly shot a man in the leg two times. The victim bled to death following the gunshots.

ERO officers arrested the fugitive at his home in Waco, Texas, on June 8. Officials held the man at the South Texas Detention Center in Pearsall until an immigration judge issued the removal order on July 11.

“Our ICE officers help improve overall public safety by removing criminal aliens to their countries of origin,” Daniel Bible, field office director of ERO San Antonio, said in a written statement. “Due to the continued cooperation between the United States and the Mexican governments, this criminal alien was safely returned to his home country where he will face justice.”

In a separate case, ERO officers in Houston removed another Mexican national wanted in Mexico for a homicide outside of a school. ICE officials took custody of Jose Manuel Sustaita-Velez, aka El Pelon, a 33-year-old Mexican national when federal prison officials released him. The criminal alien is a frequent abuser of U.S. immigration law. Officials previously deported the man five times. Federal prosecutors charged and convicted him of illegal re-entry on four separate occasions. Officials deported the man in March, May, and November 2016, as well as January and April 2017.

ERO officers from Houston transported Sustaita-Velez to the International Bridge in Laredo where they turned him over to Mexican police for the murder charge.

“Identifying and removing foreign fugitives from the United States is an ICE priority,” Bret Bradford, acting field office director of ERO Houston said in a written statement. “The cooperation between the United States and Mexican governments resulted in this foreign fugitive being safely returned to his home country where he will face justice.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.