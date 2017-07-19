Illegal Alien Wanted for Murder in Guatemala Arrested

An illegal alien wanted for murder and attempted homicide in Guatemala has been arrested by federal immigration officials.

Fredy Mariony Alvarado-Calderon was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after being on the run as a fugitive in the United States.

“Aliens escaping prosecution overseas by hiding inside the United States are key targets for enforcement action by Enforcement and Removal Operations officers,” ICE Baltimore Field Director Dorothy Herrera-Niles said in a statement. “The coordination between Guatemalan and U.S. law enforcement illustrates the speed with which [Enforcement and Removal Operations] can react to arrest criminals attempting to use the United States as a safe haven.”

Calderon had previously been removed from the U.S. after being convicted of multiple felonies in a slew of states, specifically those in the Northeast region of the country. In his native country of Guatemala, Calderon is accused of shooting and murdering, or attempting to murder, a man in October of 2016.

The illegal alien’s U.S. criminal history dates back all the way to 2001, when he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Laredo, Texas. Despite being ordered for removal in that same year, Calderon never deported.

In 2006, Calderon was convicted of assault in Pennsylvania and convicted of two felonies in Trenton, New Jersey. After the convictions, Calderon was arrested by ICE agents and deported in April 2007.

Sometime after his deportation, Calderon re-entered the U.S. at an unknown location and was soon after convicted of battery in November 2008 in Cook County, Illinois.

Currently, Calderon is being held at the Howard County Detention Center in Maryland where he is expected to be swiftly deported for prosecution in Guatemala.

Criminal illegal aliens who re-enter the U.S. face felony charges where they can sometimes see up to 20 years in federal prison.

John Binder is a contributor for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.