Gulf Cartel Shoots at Family During Failed Border Carjacking

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — Gulf Cartel gunmen once again fired their weapons at innocent families traveling from Monterrey to Texas. The criminals fired their weapons when a vehicle traveling along the highway refused to stop during a carjacking.

One of the relatives used a cell phone to record the damage that two bullets had caused to the vehicle. In her video, the woman points out how one shot entered the back, blowing out the rear windshield–making its way to through the rear-view mirror and out the front.

advertisement

A second shot went into through the rear bumper near the passenger tire.

The failed highway robbery took place this week when a family riding in a light gray SUV drove from the Monterrey metropolitan area to the border city of San Juan, Texas. As the family drove through one of the main roads that lead through the city, they were met by a team of gunmen.

For months, the Gulf Cartel has robbed dozens of unsuspecting tourists traveling through Reynosa, Breitbart Texas reported. For years, Mexicans from Monterrey and other nearby cities routinely traveled to Texas for shopping trips or beach vacations. Earlier this year, two rival factions of the Gulf Cartel went to war in Reynosa over control of the city’s lucrative drug trafficking and human smuggling routes. As soon as the fighting started, the city saw a renewed wave of crime where the criminal organization began targeting innocent victims for kidnapping, extortion, and robberies.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tamaulipas’ “A.C. Del Angel”.